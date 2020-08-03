Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Releases Two New Tracks After Coronavirus Battle

Allie Colleen is singing her way to stardom, just like her country music icon dad.

The youngest daughter of Garth Brooks has delighted her growing fan base with the release of two new songs.

According to the singer-songwriter, “Best Friend” and “Road You Take,” represent two parts of a personal journey that she has experienced.

“What started as a song about the worst heartbreak I have ever experienced, bloomed into this amazing journey of hard questions and healing,” Colleen explained, according to The Boot. “These two songs have brought me clarity and reassurance in the love I deserve as a woman and a friend.”

“I have chosen to release this project so that other women and men can find healing during one of the greatest heartbreaks: losing a friend — a best friend,” she continued. “I’ll claim it boldly and confidently ‘Best Friend’ is the love song country music has always needed, and ‘Road You Take’ is the sugar on top.”

The up-and-coming performer is one Brooks’ three daughters with his first wife, Sandy Mahl.

Earlier this week, Brooks revealed that the 24-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus.

“As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them,” the country crooner shared, according to ABC News. “You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that.”

He continued, “As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this.”

Allie quarantined for 14 days after she tested positive, and is fine now except for a sore throat, Brooks confirmed.