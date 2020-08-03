TikTok Star Loren Gray Is Cool With Trump Banning The App If It’s ‘In The Best Interest Of The Country’

Loren Gray has the world’s fourth most-followed account on TikTok, at one point holding the #1 spot, and has been active on the app since its early days as Musical.ly.

Gray guested on Quibi’s “Musicology with Tim Kash”, and discussed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats to ban TikTok in the U.S.

“I feel like whatever happens is in the best interest of the country,” explained the singer.

“I’m very fortunate that I have built up platforms on other social media along with TikTok,” she said.

“I don’t think it would be a career-ending scenario, but it would be sad,” added Gray.

The entire conversation can be seen on “Musicology with Tim Kash”, available on the Quibi streaming platform.