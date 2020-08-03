Lifetime’s ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Will Address Ghislaine Maxwell Charges

Lifetime has just released a new trailer for its highly anticipated docuseries, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein”.

The preview suggests that the series will centre around the survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

One survivor notes, “He’s dead, he’s mysterious. People like mess, people don’t like truth. But the survivors have a story to tell.”

As well as exploring the charges against Epstein, the show will also dive into the recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former business partner.

On July 2, the FBI arrested Maxwell on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury.

The directors and producers of the show have revealed that their team continued filming throughout the last few weeks, delivering the final cut on Sunday.

Lifetime’s synopsis of the series explains, “On the anniversary of disgraced financier and alleged sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s death, Lifetime will debut the revealing investigative documentary as a two-night, four-hour event telling the stories of eight survivors with insights from those close to him.

“The four-hour doc investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behaviour with young girls.”

The series will premiere over two nights on Aug. 9 and 10.