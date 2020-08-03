Sneak Peek At ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal In Socially Distanced Video For The Rolling Stones’ New Single ‘Scarlet’

The Rolling Stones have enlisted “Normal People” star Paul Mescal for the band’s upcoming video for its new single.

In a sneak peek from the socially distanced video, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, Mescal is apparently quarantining by himself.

He’s seen trying to play something on a laptop. After a bit of fumbling, the Stones’ new single, “Scarlet”, can be heard blasting from the computer’s speakers.

“Scarlet” is the latest single from the band, but it has a long and fascinating history — along with a special guest appearance from a member of another iconic rock band.

The song was originally recorded during the sessions for the Stones’ 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup, but didn’t make it onto the album.

In a video interview about the single, Stones frontman Mick Jagger recalls how the song came to include a contribution from Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. According to Page, it all began when he received an invite to play at a session with Keith Richards.

Page told Richards he’d “bring my guitar along and lay my solo parts on” the song.

“As a track it was just a demonstration, just to get the feel of it,” says Richards of “Scarlet”. “But with a lineup like that, you’d better use it, you know.”

“Scarlet” is one of three unheard tracks that will be included in the rerelease of Goats Head Soup, which also includes an all-new stereo mix of the original album as well as rare demos, outtakes, live performances and more.

The full video for “Scarlet” will premiere on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT right here.