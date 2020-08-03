‘Wheelers Dealers’ Star Ant Anstead Announces Social Media Break After Blocking ‘Over 100 People’

View this post on Instagram

I say “Happy anniversary” to the Wifey EVERY SINGLE SUNDAY ! Drives her crazy 😜 The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element! I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me! So I am going to take a little break! Use the time to pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980’s! 😎 Be kind to each other and seeya soon ✌🏼❤️