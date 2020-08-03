‘Wheelers Dealers’ Star Ant Anstead Announces Social Media Break After Blocking ‘Over 100 People’

Ant Anstead will be coming offline after being left “saddened” by toxicity on social media.
The “Wheelers Dealers” star announced his decision in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Sharing a video of his wife, HGTV star Christina, he said:“The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element! I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me!”
Ant told fans that he would be taking “a little break” from social media, instead using his time to “pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s!”
View this post on Instagram
I say “Happy anniversary” to the Wifey EVERY SINGLE SUNDAY ! Drives her crazy 😜 The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element! I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me! So I am going to take a little break! Use the time to pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980’s! 😎 Be kind to each other and seeya soon ✌🏼❤️
In a second post, Ant shared a photo of a sign reading “Back Soon,” along with a message encouraging fans to “Be kind x.”
RELATED: Christina Anstead Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Ant Anstead
The move comes after Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa became engaged to his girlfriend “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young last week.
Ant commented on an Instagram post from HGTV announcing the news.
“Congratulations you two!! (What took you so long …. 😊) ❤️” he said, sharing his excitement at the happy news.
RELATED: Christina El Moussa Marries Ant Anstead In ‘Winter Wonderland’ Wedding
Despite the positivity, some users just couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the situation.
“@antanstead why don’t the four of you all go on a date together? Weirdest relationship ever,” commented one person.
“Err…. no thank you x,” Ant replied.