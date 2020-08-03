Chris Hemsworth To Go Swimming With Sharks In National Geographic Sharkfest Special

Chris Hemsworth is ready to dive into shark-infested waters for the National Geographic Channel.

During the channel’s virtual presentation for television critics on Monday, Nat Geo announced that the “Avengers” star would headline “Shark Beach”, a new special for Nat Geo’s annual Sharkfest summer programming event.

In the special, reports The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth will meet with “marine biologists, surfers, conservationists and shark advocates in his native Australia to uncover the reasons behind increased numbers of shark attacks in his homeland in recent years and trying to figure out how humans and sharks can coexist.”

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” said Hemsworth in a prerecorded message. “It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in ‘Shark Beach’.”

In addition, the special will also follow Hemsworth as he swims with a variety of different shark species in order to gain a better understanding of how they behave. He’ll also consult with local biologists to discuss ways to diminish encounters between sharks and humans, and investigate technological innovations devised to protect both humans and sharks.

“Sharkfest has become the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet’s oceans. In success, we’re also drawing in celebrity thought leaders who have the power to raise awareness and impact behaviour through their incredible social platforms,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice-president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic. “That’s why I couldn’t be more excited about ‘Shark Beach’ and our latest collaboration with Chris Hemsworth. He’s a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivalled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”

Look for “Shark Beach” to air on Nat Geo during summer 2021.