Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Team Up For New Single ‘WAP’

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have put their talents together to create a hot new track.

The pair of hiphop superstars are collaborating on a single entitled “WAP” which is due for release on Friday, Aug. 7.

The artwork for the single sees the artists looking almost identical with matching hairstyles and tongues out.

“Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion,” wrote Cardi, sharing the image on Instagram.

The new single will be Megan’s first music release since she suffered gun shot wounds in July.

Responding to the commentary surrounding the shooting, the 25-year-old “Savage” rapper said: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

According to a report by TMZ about the incident, rapper Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his car. Police officers allegedly responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. When they arrived, witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off. Officers later tracked down the vehicle, finding Lanez, Megan and another woman.

Lanez is currently scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.