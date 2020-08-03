‘Game Of Thrones’ Tops List Of Most-Pirated TV Shows During Pandemic

With people throughout the world quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, those with more time on their hands than usual have taken to catching up on TV they’d been meaning to get around to.

Since not everybody has access to streaming services and pay cable channels such as HBO, some are turning to piracy in order to watch.

According to data compiled by Parrot Analytics, a global content demand analytics company, “Game of Thrones” is the most-stolen TV series, despite ending its eight-season run in more than a year ago.

These are the 10 most-pirated shows worldwide during the past 60 days:

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) “My Hero Academia” (Hulu) “The Walking Dead” (AMC) “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon) “The 100” (The CW) “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) “The Flash” (The CW) “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC) Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

Interestingly enough, “Game of Thrones” was also the most-pirated TV show well before the pandemic hit; beginning in 2013 and each year since, the HBO mega-hit held the record as the most-pirated TV show.

In fact, the season premiere of the show’s final season was pirated a whopping 54 million times within a 24-hour period.