Billie Eilish And Dad Joined By Finneas To Play Music That Inspired Them In Latest Edition Of ‘Me & Dad Radio’

A new episode of Billie Bille Eilish’s Apple Music radio show show “me & dad radio” has dropped, with Eilish and dad Patrick O’Connell joined by a special guest: her brother Finneas.

During the episode, the siblings play music that inspired them while growing up, including selections by My Chemical Romance, Black Eyed Peas, Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and more.

In the following clip, Eilish Introduces the special “Finneas edition” of the show. “This is our Finneas episode — full of childhood bops, some inspirational songs me and Finneas have loved over the years, some songs we’ve shown each other, songs that we’ve been inspired by,” she says.

During the episode, the conversation turns to Eilish’s just-released new single “my future”, which she sees as a big progression in her songwriting.

“I think it shows a lot of growth and I am happy with it,” she says.

“I really like this song,” adds Finneas. “I feel like this song is an evolution of you as a songwriter.”

Even their father said he was a fan of “my future”, telling his progeny, “I know it’s shocking but I like it… this is really incredibly special and beautiful production and wonderful signing and great song.”

Eilish and her brother also share their love of Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover

“This is from the album me and Finneas found Donald Glover through,” Eilish says in introducing “Bonfire”.

“Incredible album,” she adds. “The first song I heard ever from him and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap… was “Heartbeat” from this album. Everybody knows that Donald Glover is like my favourite… one of my all-time favourite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolize about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”

