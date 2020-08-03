JoJo Siwa Introduces Fans To Her Boyfriend Mark Bontempo In TikTok Video

Last month, JoJo Siwa told Seventeen that she had a boyfriend, but didn’t want to reveal his identity because it was “really up to him” whether he wanted to go public.

“I’m really in the public light and the thing is is like, I don’t care,” she added. “That’s a side of my life that I can keep public or I can keep private.”

On Sunday, the 17-year-old entertainer and her mystery beau decided it was time to go public, posting a video on TikTok along with the caption, “Meet Mark:),” adding his TikTok handle Mark Bontempo.

The video begins with Siwa dressed in pants and a hoodie, adorned with a backward-turned baseball cap while dancing to some rap-style moves before Bontempo enters the frame, costumed in some of Siwa’s glittery rainbow-coloured duds.

Bontempo is the younger brother of actress and YouTuber Madison Bontempo.

He also outed himself as Siwa’s significant other in his own TikTok post, appearing to comment on a previous video in which Siwa plays the “put a finger down” game, revealing she wasn’t single when that question arose.

In the caption, he wrote, “If it’s not me you have some explaining to do,” while the clip ends by revealing Siwa had been sitting next to him the entire time.

In her interview with Seventeen, Siwa revealed she’d been dating the “mystery guy” since the beginning of May, and “couldn’t imagine anyone better.”

She added: “Honestly he’s a dream. Really, truly unreal and I’m so happy.”