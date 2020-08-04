The Queen, Prince William And Kate Middleton Send Meghan Markle Sweet Messages On Her 39th Birthday

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File/CP Images
The Royal Family wished Meghan Markle a very happy birthday as she turned 39 Tuesday.

The Queen led birthday wishes, as the Royal Family Twitter account shared a snap of the pair during a joint visit to Chester, U.K., back in 2018.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted an adorable shot of the Duchess of Sussex speaking to a young girl on Twitter.

They shared:

Prince Charles and Camilla then posted:

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 📸 PA

Meghan will be celebrating her birthday in Los Angeles, where she and Prince Harry now live with their one-year-old son Archie.

No doubt the family will be having lots of video calls with the royals in the U.K. to mark Meghan’s special day, just like Meghan and Harry called the Queen to send their well-wishes on her 94th birthday.

Many royals have celebrated their birthdays during lockdown, with Archie turning one on May 6, while Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis have turned seven, five, and two respectively while in quarantine.

