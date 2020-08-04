Ellen DeGeneres Will Return For Talk Show’s 18th Season This Fall Amid Controversy

Put the rumours of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”‘s demise to rest.

On Tuesday, “Today” reported that, amid an internal investigation into the allegations of a toxic work environment at daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres will return to the hosting chair this September.

The news that the “Ellen” show will indeed be returning for its 18th season comes in the midst of speculation that WarnerMedia may have been looking to replace the host.

A source shut down that speculation, telling “Today” that “no one is stepping in or taking over,” though the internal investigation is “still ongoing.”

In addition to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returning on Sept. 9, DeGeneres’ spinoff show “Ellen’s Game of Games” is also slated to begin shooting on August 24, with staff having returned to work on Monday.

The probe into the show’s production came after a report last month in BuzzFeed featuring a number of former employees and one current staffer who alleged experiencing a culture of fear, intimidation and racism behind the scenes.

In a memo to her staff, DeGeneres addressed the allegations and the probe, writing, “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told “Today” that with the initial findings of the investigation, “We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.”