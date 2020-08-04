Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Diane Keaton And More Show Support For ‘Friend’ Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is receiving kind words from Katy Perry and Kevin Hart.

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted out her support for the daytime host, whose show is currently the subject of an internal probe into allegations of a toxic workplace.

In her tweets, Perry said that she has only ever experienced “positive takeaways” from her time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and with the host herself.

Perry’s show of solidarity was followed by Hart, who shared a post on Instagram, writing, “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

He added, “This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…”

Diane Keaton also took to Instagram to defend DeGeneres: “I always enjoyed my visits to ‘The Ellen Show’. I’ve seen how the audience exudes happiness and gratitude. She gives back to so many including me.”

Alec Baldwin also chimed in, noting that DeGeneres “has always been kind to me. So… there’s that.”

The TV host’s wife Portia de Rossi and Jerry O’Connell have also both publicly voiced support for DeGeneres.

The internal investigation into the show came after a report in BuzzFeed detailing allegations from current and former employees of a culture of fear, intimidation and racism on set.