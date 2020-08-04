Katy Perry Shows Support For ‘Friend’ Ellen DeGeneres

By Corey Atad.

Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres is receiving kind words from Katy Perry.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Will Return For Talk Show’s 18th Season This Fall Amid Controversy

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted out her support for the daytime host, whose show is currently the subject of an internal probe into allegations of a toxic workplace.

In her tweets, Perry said that she has only ever experienced “positive takeaways” from her time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and with the host herself.

RELATED: Portia de Rossi Is Standing By Wife Ellen DeGeneres In The Face Of Allegations Of Toxic Workplace

Perry’s show of solidarity comes after the TV host’s wife Portia de Rossi and Jerry O’Connell both publicly voiced support for DeGeneres.

The internal investigation into the show came after a report in BuzzFeed detailing allegations from current and former employees of a culture of fear, intimidation and racism on set.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP