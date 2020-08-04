Katy Perry Shows Support For ‘Friend’ Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is receiving kind words from Katy Perry.

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted out her support for the daytime host, whose show is currently the subject of an internal probe into allegations of a toxic workplace.

In her tweets, Perry said that she has only ever experienced “positive takeaways” from her time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and with the host herself.

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

Perry’s show of solidarity comes after the TV host’s wife Portia de Rossi and Jerry O’Connell both publicly voiced support for DeGeneres.

The internal investigation into the show came after a report in BuzzFeed detailing allegations from current and former employees of a culture of fear, intimidation and racism on set.