Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s In A Relationship With Common: ‘I Love Him!’

Tiffany Haddish and Common are officially in a relationship.

Haddish revealed the news as she spoke to Steve-O on his “Wild Ride” podcast, saying: “Yeah, I’m doing it with Common now. I met him when I was shooting my movie ‘The Kitchen’. We became friends but it wasn’t sexual or anything like that.”

“Then I went into this whole period where I was like ‘Yeah, I want to start dating,’ so I got on Bumble in May last year,” with the actress speaking about her partnership with the company and how she got Common involved.

She then added the pair “got tested for everything and yeah we’ve been f**king.”

Haddish, who has been quarantining with the rapper, later told the podcast, “This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f**ked one, but this is my first time like being in a relationship with one.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in, knock on wood.

“I’ve lost 20 lbs since I’ve been in this relationship, I feel more confident, and it’s not him that’s doing it. [I’m] way happier, knowing I’ve got somebody that cares about me that really has my back. I love him!”