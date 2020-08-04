Leonardo DiCaprio’s Production Company Appian Way Signs TV Deal With Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio and Apple are officially in business together.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the actor’s Appian Way production company has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple for its Apple TV+ service.

Appian will develop television projects for Apple as part of the deal.

DiCaprio and Apple are not strangers, with the actor set to star in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” for the streamer, and executive-producing the upcoming thriller series “Shining Girls” starring Elisabeth Moss.

A number of other stars and creators have signed deals with Apple in recent years, including Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Idris Elba, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, and Simon Kinberg.