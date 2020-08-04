Jerry O’Connell Says Co-Star Katie Holmes Is ‘An Inspiring Parent’

Katie Holmes has her “mom” game down, says Jerry O’Connell.

The actor spoke to Us Weekly about his new film “The Secret: Dare to Dream” and co-starring with Holmes.

“Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person],” O’Connell said. “Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes — obviously [she’s] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mom, a really great mom. Actually, like, an inspiring parent.”

Holmes shares one 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring,” O’Connell continued. “It made me realize, like, I don’t stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know? … Katie is a great person, a great mom. I really enjoyed working with her. We had a fun time.”

O’Connell has two children with wife Rebecca Romijn, and he admitted that their marriage has genuinely been tested by the pandemic quarantine.

“I have to say — I’m going to get in trouble for this — when quarantine [began] … I was like, ‘I’m not sure how, not only is our family going to make it, but can my marriage handle this?’” he said. “And dare I say, it’s been kind of fun. We might just make it.”