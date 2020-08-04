Donald Trump’s ‘Car Crash’ Axios Interview Gets Compared To A Scene From ‘Veep’

Donald Trump got everybody talking once again this week after a snippet of his interview with Jonathan Swan was released.

The president’s Axios interview saw Swan question him over the rising number of deaths from coronavirus in the U.S.

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

However, Trump was having none of it and presented him with more graphs and charts seemingly showing that the U.S. had lower numbers than other nations.

As Swan insisted he was talking about deaths as a population percentage, Trump responded: “You can’t do that.”

Social media users compared the interview to a scene in the sitcom “Veep”, in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as the vice-president of the United States, Selina Meyer, who finds the job is nothing like she expected.

See more of the reaction below.

Yes, this is like a scene from Veep. Except on Veep this scene would have been re-written after the table read, because a president being this stupid is too gaggy and unrealistic. https://t.co/GH7lnUCuCc — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) August 4, 2020

I have NEVER seen a horror film more terrifying than this @jonathanvswan interview of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/JNuVFG7pec — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 4, 2020

This is absolutely unreal, a comedy skit from another dimension https://t.co/4vz9p9D1u4 — Dan Golding (@dangolding) August 4, 2020

Jesus, this is the Spinal Tap "it goes to 11" scene, but about 158,000 dead. https://t.co/njADC43jFU — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 4, 2020

Many astounding things about this clip, but really striking that the President’s brain is too mushy to even remember “We have a lower case fatality rate than other countries.” He just remembered there was a graph with different lines that we were doing well on. https://t.co/l1xmEE0Bxz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 4, 2020

This has a strong whiff of This Is Spinal Tap, both the mini bread scene and the amp goes to 11 one. Forget stable genius, the orange Nigel Tufnell is an improvisational genius. Special Oscar for @jonathanvswan as beardless Marty DiBergi. https://t.co/F1TmrdlWLx — Bernard Zuel (@BernardZuel) August 4, 2020

This your way of distracting from that absolute car crash interview 😂 — Arron Michaelovitz (@arron_ovitz) August 4, 2020

Trump’s full interview will be shown on HBO on August 4.