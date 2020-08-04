Donald Trump’s ‘Car Crash’ Axios Interview Gets Compared To A Scene From ‘Veep’

By Becca Longmire.

Donald Trump got everybody talking once again this week after a snippet of his interview with Jonathan Swan was released.

The president’s Axios interview saw Swan question him over the rising number of deaths from coronavirus in the U.S.

However, Trump was having none of it and presented him with more graphs and charts seemingly showing that the U.S. had lower numbers than other nations.

As Swan insisted he was talking about deaths as a population percentage, Trump responded: “You can’t do that.”

Social media users compared the interview to a scene in the sitcom “Veep”, in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as the vice-president of the United States, Selina Meyer, who finds the job is nothing like she expected.

See more of the reaction below.

Trump’s full interview will be shown on HBO on August 4.

