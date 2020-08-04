Alfonso Ribeiro Wonders Why ABC Didn’t Cancel ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Alfonso Ribeiro believes “Dancing with the Stars” made the wrong call letting go of hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Us Weekly caught up with Ribeiro, who expressed his disappointment with ABC for dropping Bergeron and Andrews in favour of “America’s Next Top Model” star Tyra Banks.

“I’ve texted back and forth with Tom,” the season 19 champion said. “I would’ve never made that decision, obviously. I think Tom and Erin are the backbones of the show.

“I have no idea where they’re going to go and what changes they want to make and why and how these decisions were made,” Ribeiro continued. “But I think people like myself will absolutely miss Tom and Erin. It’ll be hard for me to see the show in whatever new form it is.”

Ribeiro intends no disrespect to Banks. He simply would rather see “DWTS” scrapped in favour of a different program.

“Sometimes I look at things and I say, ‘Why don’t we just make a new show?’” he explained. “And then just make that show and then cancel the one that you’re chopping up. Right? We love Tom, and Tom to me is the best host on television.”

“I definitely wish Tyra the best,” Ribeiro expressed. “I mean, Tyra got kind of her start in acting on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. And I went to grade school with Tyra. So I’m hoping that she does a great job. But it’s hard. It’s going to be hard for me to watch it without Tom there.”

There is no confirmed premiere date for season 29 of “DWTS”. The only confirmed competitor, thus far, is “The Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe.