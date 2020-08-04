Kanye West Chooses VP Candidate But Misses Presidential-Ballot Filing Deadlines In Multiple States

Kayne West’s presidential bid is barrelling forward but hitting setbacks at the same time.

According to TMZ, the rapper officially listed Michelle Tidball as his vice-presidential running mate in his filing for the Arkansas ballot.

West reportedly turned in the required 1,000 petition signatures before the filing deadline in the state to become an independent candidate.

At the same time, though, West missed the signature requirement and filing deadline for the state of Kansas.

Other states he has missed deadlines for include New York, Maryland, and Nebraska, though he did make it onto the ballot in both West Virginia and Vermont.

West has been working with a company called Let the Voters Decide in his effort to get enough signatures to get on the ballot in states across America.