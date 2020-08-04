Debby Ryan Sends The Internet Into Overdrive As She Reenacts That Meme In Viral TikTok Clip

Debby Ryan broke the internet this week after sharing a TikTok clip of her Fashion Week looks as part of the “What I’d Wear” trend.

Ryan put together a bunch of different ensembles, dressing as some of the different characters she’s played over the years.

Characters included “Jessie”‘s Jessie Prescott, “The Suite Life on Deck”‘s Bailey Pickett, and “Insatiable”‘s Patty Bladell.

RELATED: Debby Ryan And Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun Secretly Wed

One character in particular got people talking, and that was “Radio Rebel”‘s Tara Adams, with Ryan perfecting that meme-worthy upward glance and hair stroke from the flick.

Ryan captioned the clip: “The president said to make a TikTok,” with Curtis Waters’ track “Stunnin’” playing in the background.

RELATED: Debby Ryan Pokes Fun At The TikTok Impressions Of Her

The vid was watched a whopping 17 million times in just over six hours, and now has 28.5 million views. See some of the reaction below.

debby ryan recreating her facial expression from radio rebel… life really does imitate art pic.twitter.com/WciCSE56xI — alex (@loventhunders) August 4, 2020

seeing debby ryan recreate the scene from radio rebel genuinely gave me goosebumps i hate it — LIVE 🔴 SILXNT (@silxntgfx) August 4, 2020

NONE OF YALL WERE GONNA MENTION THAT DEBBY RYAN DID THE RADIO REBEL THING AGAIN — JULI DAY 💞 | 2nd ultimate simp (@LEVISWH0R3) August 4, 2020

i have nothing but respect for debby ryan for this tiktok pic.twitter.com/01EEIaBOAr — britney (@idwfallaway) August 4, 2020

Not Debby Ryan doing the iconic look at the end LMAOOO 💀😂😂😂#TikTok pic.twitter.com/P0lVKuIk4I — Michelle🦋 (@FabulousBoss_) August 4, 2020

DEBBY RYAN MADE A TIKTOK. SHE DID THE DEBBY RYAN OH MY GODNSHSHSHDH — 🦋🍀 (@mxtreniece) August 4, 2020