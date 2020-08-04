‘Go To Bed’ With Rihanna As She Reveals Her Nighttime Skincare Routine

Rihanna is making beauty more inclusive.

The “Umbrella” singer is on the new September cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and in a new “Go to Bed With Me” video accompanying the issue, Rihanna gives fans an inside look at her nighttime skincare routine featuring her Fenty beauty products.

In the interview with the magazine, Rihanna discusses her brand vision for Fenty.

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skincare from the very beginning,” she explains. “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

Rihanna. Photo: Gray Sorrenti for Harper’s Bazaar

The singer also reveals how her mother influenced her love of beauty products.

“She knew everything about perfume, skincare, and makeup,” Rihanna says. “She never let me wear makeup but I was secretly fascinated. So, when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers.”

Rihanna. Photo: Gray Sorrenti for Harper’s Bazaar

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross also comments in the issue on Rihanna’s work:

“Rihanna’s unapologetic determination to make beauty an inclusive industry – and her insistence that beauty can be democratic – changed the game,” she says. “She seems to imagine from a world where there are no limits, inviting us all to do the same.”