Ryan Reynolds Says ‘It’s Impossible To Reconcile’ Having Wedding On A Plantation: ‘A Giant F**king Mistake’

Ryan Reynolds regrets tying the knot with Blake Lively on a plantation.

Reynolds touched on his 2012 wedding to Lively in a new interview with Fast Company. The Canadian actor, 43, admits his ignorance when booking the ceremony at South Carolina’s Boone Hall, which was once a slave plantation.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Launches Initiative To Bring More Diversity To Film

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Reynolds said. “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

“A giant f**king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action,” he added. “It doesn’t mean you won’t f–k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

RELATED: Dumba Kneels, NHL Puts Focus On Black Lives Matter Movement

Reynolds admitted that “shame works in weird ways.” He and Lively “got married again” at home years ago.

The celebrity couple have since put their energy towards fighting racial injustice. They recently made a $1-million donation to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and often advocate causes to their millions of followers.