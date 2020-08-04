Kelly Osbourne Calls Out ‘Disgusting’ Trolls For Saying It’s ‘Great’ That Her Father Ozzy Osbourne Is ‘Dying’ From Parkinson’s Battle

Kelly Osbourne is calling out toxic online behaviour.

In a post on her Instagram account, Kelly shared a direct message she got from an anonymous user who said it was “great” that her father Ozzy Osbourne is “dying” of Parkinson’s disease.

The user added that the 71-year-old rocker was just “another a**hole” to “get rid of,” according to the Daily Mail.

Sharing the post, Kelly wrote, “Seems like you need some attention???”

She added, “So here you go you disgusting mother f**ker!!!!! I won’t be praying for you!!!!!! You p***y a** b***h!”

Ozzy revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in January, telling “Good Morning America” at the time that he is on a “whole host” of medications to treat the nerve pain from the disease.