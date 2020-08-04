‘L.A. Law’ Cast To Reunite For A Good Cause

The “L.A. Law” cast will reunite for a good cause Tuesday.

Actors from the Emmy-winning show, which ran from 1986 to 1994, will join hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on “Stars in the House”.

Corbin Bernsen (Arnie Becker), Susan Dey (Grace van Owen), Jill Eikenberry (Ann Kelsey), Michele Greene (Abby Perkins), Harry Hamlin (Michael Kuzak), Alan Rachins (Douglas Brackman, Jr.), Jimmy Smits (Victor Sifuentes), Michael Tucker (Stuart Markowitz), and Blair Underwood (Jonathan Rollins) will share stories from the near-decade they spent working together in support of the Actors Fund.

Fans will be able to ask the lawyers questions in real time and donate to the Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.

Like every episode of “Stars in The House”, there will be live music as well.

“L.A. Law” joins the incredible lineup of casts that Rudetsky and Wesley have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casts from TV shows and films like “Melrose Place”, “Frasier”, “Glee”, “Scandal”, “30 Rock” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” have made appearances.

“Stars In The House” airs new episodes daily at 8 p.m. ET Monday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.