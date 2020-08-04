Tina Knowles Slams Anna Wintour And Vogue’s Lack Of Diversity: ‘Step Up And Hire More Black Photographers’

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles is calling out Vogue for its lack of diversity.

Sharing a photo of British Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, to her Instagram page, Knowles wrote, “Kudos to this wonderful man, Mr. Edward Enningful! Editor of British Vogue for boldly putting our beautiful activists on the cover!”

Knowles called out American Vogue‘s lack of diversity, taking a shot at Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour: “When will American Vogue step up and hire more Black photographers for cover shoots? We’re waiting…”

RELATED: Tina Knowles Slams Criticism Surrounding Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Album: ‘Sisters Wake Up’

Knowles’ post comes just days after Enninful unveiled British Vogue‘s September cover, featuring Black activists on the cover.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Mom Tamika Palmer And Tina Knowles Tear Up Discussing Heroes Act

Knowles’ comments mirror former Vogue contributor André Leon Talley’s response to Anna Wintour’s #BlackLivesMatter statement: “The statement came out of the space of white privilege. And I want to say one thing, Anna Wintour is a colonial broad… a colonial dame. She comes from Britain, she’s part of an environment of colonialism. She is entitled. And I do not think she will do anything to let anything get in the way of her white privilege.”

In 2018, Talley was replaced as Vogue‘s Met Gala red carpet host in 2018 by YouTuber Liza Koshy.