‘The Boys’ Are Back In Season 2 Trailer For Amazon Prime Video

The Boys are back together in the season 2 trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series.

Amazon Prime Video dropped a brand-new trailer for the sophomore season of “The Boys” on Tuesday. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Chace Crawford.

Season 2 promises even more intensity and insanity as the Boys are “on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against the Vought.”

“The Boys” season 2 premieres with the first three episodes on Sept. 4. A single new episode will drop every subsequent Friday en route to the Oct. 9 season finale. The series has already been renewed for a third season.