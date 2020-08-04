Get A First Look Into Grammy Winner Poo Bear’s Wedding In ‘Inside Out’ Music Video

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd has officially dropped the music video for his new single titled “Inside Out”.

It’s the fourth song from his upcoming solo project, “Bars And Guitars.”

The romantic and homemade video, which dropped Friday, July 3, showcases a romantic and raw montage of the seasoned producer’s 2016 wedding to Ashley Joe Sadler, whom he calls “his inspiration.”

“’Inside Out’ is a special record and I’ve been holding onto it for a while,” Poo Bear tells ET Canada. “It’s about looking beyond the face value of a person and instead looking at their spirit and energy. This message is to remind people to focus on the inside because that’s what matters most.”

If you haven’t heard Poo Bear’s name by now, it’s probably because he’s been hiding behind the tracks of your favourite artists from Justin Bieber to J Balvin to Chris Brown, Usher, Pink and more, before deciding to step into the spotlight himself.

But unlike his A-list collaborators, Poo Bear’s unique solo style is much more “stripped down.”

“This project is just my voice over guitars,” Poo Bear said. “Acoustic, strong concept with really clever bars. It’s music that I feel like your emotions won’t be able to get around. The goal is to move and evoke emotions in people so they feel something.”

“If you care to know, Bars and Guitars shows my life,” he continued. “The last song is called ‘Until Now’ and it literally recaps my life. All the major turning points. You really get a chance to share what I went through and understand my ups and my downs and my journey. It’s cool, it’s definitely my introduction without having any features. It’s just me sharing that vulnerable side.”

Watch Poo Bear’s big day in the “Inside Out” video above.