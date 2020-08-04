Seth Rogen Calls Out Christopher Nolan’s Pandemic Release Plans For ‘Tenet’

Seth Rogen is happy to see Christopher Nolan is now taking a more cautious approach to the release of his new movie “Tenet”.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “An American Pickle” actor took a shot at the blockbuster director for originally pushing to have “Tenet” come to theatres in July amid the pandemic.

“I’m waiting to see what Chris Nolan does,” Rogen joked. “‘WWCND’ is basically what we’re saying at all times. ‘What would Chris Nolan do?’ For a while, it seemed like the answer was to kill his greatest fans. But that’s not the answer of today, it seems, so that’s good. But we have no idea. We don’t want to be the first to rush into anything.”

“Tenet” is currently set to open internationally, including in Canada, on August 28, with a U.S. release to follow in certain cities a week later.

Rogen’s film “An American Pickle” is skipping theatres entirely, launching on the HBO Max streaming service this Friday.