Kate Middleton Helps Support Vulnerable Families As She Pays Visit To UK Baby Bank

Kate Middleton made a visit to a baby bank in South Yorkshire, UK Tuesday.

Following on from her longstanding work in supporting families, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Baby Basics UK in Sheffield to help unload a pallet of deliveries and sort donations before speaking with families about their experience of baby banks.

The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. #SupportingBabyBanks pic.twitter.com/CanlIXMltC — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020

Baby banks aim to support and empower families by ensuring every child has the essential items they need to thrive.

In the UK, they are powered primarily by volunteers and typically run on professional referral from services such as health visitors, midwives and social workers.

Kate previously made a private visit to Baby Basics in West Norfolk back in May.

Tuesday also saw Kate and Prince William share a sweet birthday message for their sister-in-law Meghan Markle as she turned 39.