Liam Neeson Had No Idea Fans Were Demanding Seattle’s NHL Team To ‘Release The Kraken’

In case you missed it, the National Hockey League announced the Seattle Kraken will be the latest expansion team to join the league. But the team’s name put many in mind of 2010’s “Clash Of The Titans”, featuring a classic scene in which Neeson, playing the Greek God Zeus, utters three unforgettable words: “release the kraken.”

Naturally, Twitter blew up with desperate pleas to play the clip as the new team enters the ice ring before every game.

“Really?” Neeson asked ET Canada with a laugh. “I thought it was because Jerry Bruckheimer uses the kraken in those deep sea monster in ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’. That was the connection I made.”

Although Twitter didn’t make the same connection, Bruckheimer is one of the team’s owners alongside billionaire businessman David Bonderman and sports executive Tod Leiweke.

Upon further reflection, Neeson seemed to love Twitter’s suggestion, under one condition: “Do you think I can get a little piece of that franchise?”

Sounds like the NHL’s 32nd club might have another investor. What do you think, Seattle?