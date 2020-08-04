Tyra Banks Teases New Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘It’s Going To Be So Next Level’

Tyra Banks is ready to take over “Dancing With The Stars”.

Following the announcement that the former “America’s Got Talent” host will be taking over the iconic competition series as host, Banks, 46, is getting fans hyped for the new season.

In a short teaser posted to her Instagram page, Banks promises the upcoming season “is going to be next level.”

Banks will be taking over after ABC announced former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not return for season 28.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ since its beginning,” Banks said in a statement to ET. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

“DWTS” will return later this year.