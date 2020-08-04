Neil Young Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Donald Trump’s Campaign

Neil Young is taking the Donald Trump campaign to court.

Young is suing the Trump campaign for allegedly unlawfully playing two of the musician’s songs at a recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The songs in question are “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk”.

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” states the complaint filed in New York federal court, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate,” the complaint continues.

Young is far from the first musician to take issue with Trump using their music. The U.S. President has run into problems with both Brendan Urie of Panic! at the Disco and Linkin Park.

Young became an American citizen earlier in 2020 and wrote an open letter calling out Trump shortly after.