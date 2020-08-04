Maddie Ziegler Apologizes For Mocking Accents In Videos From When She Was 9-Years-Old

Maddie Ziegler has offered an apology for some old videos of her that have resurfaced online.

In a post on Twitter, the dancer and actress apologizes for the videos, which were made when she was 9-years-old, and featured her mocking “people and accents.”

“I’m honestly ashamed and truly sorry for my actions,” Ziegler, who is now 17, wrote. “The decisions I made then are absolutely not decisions I would make today. What I thought was silly humous when I was younger I know was actually ignorant and racially insensitive. We have all made mistakes in our lives and as we grow up we educate ourselves and learn to be better people.”

She added, “I know some of you are just and may not accept my apology but I want to ask all of you to please be kind to each other on socials. There is no need to attack each other or try to defend me. I don’t want anyone to feel bullied and think we can all learn from my mistakes and spread the love during these times when we need it most.”

On Twitter, a number of people defend Ziegler, pointing out the very young age she was when the videos were made.

she’s 17! a child is apologising for their actions from before they even turned 10! give her some credit man https://t.co/04q4yC0mkP — samantha (@samjaneharris) August 4, 2020

The fact that people are expecting an apology out of her because of something she did when she was A CHILD is so ridiculous 💀 https://t.co/cwrOsShWox — Briana Brown (@brianabrown_) August 4, 2020