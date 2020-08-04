Kesha Is Having An Unusual Time In Quarantine

While many artists are using quarantine to create music and stream shows, Kesha is taking a different approach.

The musician tweeted an interesting video on Tuesday. The “Tik Tok” singer can be heard directing someone dressed as a cat playing with a ball of yarn in front of a green screen.

“Some artists have put out such inspiring songs and videos in this time at home,” Kesha wrote alongside the obscure video. “I, on the other hand, am doing this…”

Kesha last released her fourth studio album, High Road, on Jan. 31 to positive reviews from critics. It peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.