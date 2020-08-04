‘Judge Judy’ Responds After Show And CBS Sued Following $95 Million Sale Of Series

“Judge Judy” and CBS are being taken to court for a “breach of contract.”

Following the $95 million sale of the beloved series, Rebel Entertainment Partners is suing both Judy Sheindlin and the network for more than $5 million, reports Deadline.

“Disgraced media mogul Les Moonves may have been shown the door at CBS in 2018, but not before he conspired with other CBS executives, including former CBS programming chief Armando Nuñez, to avoid embarrassment over his colossal mismanagement of the sale and repurchase of the back-episode catalogue for the ‘Judge Judy’ television program,” a breach of contract complaint filed by Rebel Tuesday reads. “In 2015, Moonves and his loyal lieutenant Nuñez seriously underestimated the value of the episode library and sold the rights to these episodes to series star Judith Sheindlin for a song.”

The outlet says Rebel and their talent agent Richard Lawrence are entitled to 5 per cent of any profits from the 25 seasons of the show, so following the sale of the show, the company wants the money they are owed.

Following Rebel’s filing, Sheindlin called the original contract bogus.

“I have not seen the complaint and can therefore only comment on what I have read which suggests that I am being sued for ‘breach of contract,’” Sheindlin said to Deadline. “If that is the basis of Mr. Lawrence’s lawsuit, here is my challenge: If Mr. Lawrence can produce a contract, signed by me and Mr. Lawrence on the same page, at any time in history from the beginning of time, I will toast that contract, smear it with cream cheese and eat it on national television.”

“Judge Judy” is set to wrap its 25 season run next year.