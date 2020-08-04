Bella Hadid Wants The Fashion Industry To Work On Inclusivity

Bella Hadid is calling on the fashion industry to be more diverse and inclusive.

The model has never been shy about using her platform to speak up politically. The model has most recently made posts on her Instagram supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but she has also spoken out on immigration laws.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, she explained, “I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good… I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you.”

When it comes to the fashion industry, however, she thinks they have a while to go before they can be truly inclusive.

Heading into the next fashion season, Hadid said, “My fear is having to see another one of my Black girlfriends get her hair burned by a hair straightener, or do her own makeup because the makeup artist hasn’t been trained to work with all different skin types… Even if they’re sitting front row, they’re not feeling accepted.”

Hadid concluded by saying, “If I am passionate about something, I will talk about it, and talk and talk and talk. For me, it’s not about losing followers or gaining followers, it’s about educating people and giving a platform to the voices that need to be heard.”