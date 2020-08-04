Eric Andre Hilariously Responds To Petition Calling For Him To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

Eric Andre is interested in being the new Ellen DeGeneres.

Andre retweeted a Change.org petition calling for him to replace his fellow comedian as the star of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Andre’s tweet has been liked more than 80,000 times and retweeted nearly 20,000 times within hours of his post.

“With the recent scandals plaguing Ellen Degeneres, we the people of the world hereby nominate and elect Eric Andre to become the new permanent host of The Ellen Show,” the petition reads.

“Fans have been lining up outside of NBC Studios, Adult Swim, The White House, and for some reason my house too,” the petition continues. “All chanting: ‘Get Eric Andre to replace Ellen, keep show format the same. Also, don’t change the name!”

For those unfamiliar with the situation, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace, sexism and racism. DeGeneres is expected to return to host Season 18 of the program on Sept. 9.

The petition is less than 100 signatures short of reaching its 25,000 goal at the time of publication.