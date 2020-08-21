Courtney Hope Hints She’s Joining ‘The Young And The Restless’ After Exiting ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’

Viewers of daytime drama “The Bold and the Beautiful” will be saying goodbye to Courtney Hope — but that won’t be the last that soap fans will see of the actress.

Hope has played Sally Spectra since 2017, the granddaughter of the original Sally Spectra, played by Darlene Conley for nearly 20 years until the actress’ death in 2007.

“An abrupt ending to a monumental journey. The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end,” Hope wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!” she added.

“Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. 🙌🏼✨,” she continued, concluding, “Love you all, Sally spectra out 👩🏼‍🦰 ✌🏽.”

According to Soaps.com, Hope’s departure apparently came as a surprise. “Thanks for all the love and support!” she reportedly wrote to a fan on her Instagram Story. “I was shocked like everyone else, but I cannot wait to see what’s next.”

Two weeks later, Hope returned to Instagram and shared a photo of herself decked out in “Y&R” merch, including a baseball cap, T-shirt, and a mug from Crimson Lights, Genoa City’s most popular coffee shop.

“This seems like a good fit…” she wrote in the caption.

According to The Wrap, reps for “Y&R” have yet to confirm her role but pointed to speculation she may continue on as Sally Spectra, given that “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Y&R” have shared characters in the past.

Earlier, fans of “The Bold and the Beautiful” expressed their unhappiness about Hope’s departure via Twitter.

Bold totally missed out on a Tally 2.0 pairing to ruin Thomas for HOpe AND to ruin Sally for FLATT. Flo ain’t it! PERIOD. Courtney Hope deserved so much better. But she will do bigger/better things, I’m convinced of it. A real bad business decision tho Brad.🙄 #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/g3d1AbgZwp — 🔥QSF🔥 (@SteffyRunShyt) August 3, 2020

I am pissed about Courtney Hope. She deserved better. #BoldandBeautiful — Di (@diash178) August 3, 2020

One fan even suggested that Ron Carlivati, head writer of “Days of Our Lives”, bring Hope onboard his show.