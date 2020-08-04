The Schwarzenegger Family Reunites For Arnold’s 73rd Birthday

The Schwarzenegger clan is back together.

To celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 73rd birthday, the actor’s children Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, Christopher, 22, Katherine, 30, and his ex-wife Maria Shriver, 64, all gathered and posed for a stunning family photo.

Patrick shared a small glimpse into the gathering on Instagram, writing, “I’m trying so hard to smile… damn wisdom teeth SMH.”

He added, “Happy birthday, Pops! Love you.”

Katherine, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, shared her own post.

“Happy birthday daddy!” Katherine captioned a throwback photo. “I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you! ♥️

Schwarzenegger also has a son Joseph Baena, 22, who posted a throwback photo to celebrate his father’s birthday on Tuesday.