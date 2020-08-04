Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Late Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna, Thanks Friends For Support ‘On My Toughest Days’

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet tribute to late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Bryant posted a photo of herself posing in front of her husband and daughter, who perished in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

“My babe,” she wrote in a stylized caption superimposed on the image of her late husband, while the words “I love my baby girl!” appeared beneath her daughter’s face.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram\

She also sent her thanks “to all my girlfriends for being there for me on my toughest days. I love you,” she wrote.

“Always a phone call away,” she added, along with the hashtag #Sisterhood.

In May, Bryant celebrated what would have been Gianna’s 14th birthday.