Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Late Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna, Thanks Friends For Support ‘On My Toughest Days’

By Brent Furdyk.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. Photo: CP Images
Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet tribute to late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Bryant posted a photo of herself posing in front of her husband and daughter, who perished in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

“My babe,” she wrote in a stylized caption superimposed on the image of her late husband, while the words “I love my baby girl!” appeared beneath her daughter’s face.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram\
She also sent her thanks “to all my girlfriends for being there for me on my toughest days. I love you,” she wrote.

“Always a phone call away,” she added, along with the hashtag #Sisterhood.

In May, Bryant celebrated what would have been Gianna’s 14th birthday.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️.”
