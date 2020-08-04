Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Late Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna, Thanks Friends For Support ‘On My Toughest Days’

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet tribute to late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
According to the Daily Mail, Bryant posted a photo of herself posing in front of her husband and daughter, who perished in a tragic helicopter crash in January.
“My babe,” she wrote in a stylized caption superimposed on the image of her late husband, while the words “I love my baby girl!” appeared beneath her daughter’s face.
She also sent her thanks “to all my girlfriends for being there for me on my toughest days. I love you,” she wrote.
“Always a phone call away,” she added, along with the hashtag #Sisterhood.
In May, Bryant celebrated what would have been Gianna’s 14th birthday.