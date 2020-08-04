Dylan And Cole Sprouse Playfully Roast Each Other On 28th Birthday

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are full of brotherly love.

To celebrate their birthdays, the twins took to their personal Instagram pages and roasted each other with hilarious captions.

“Happy birthday to the Tommy to my Timmy… or the Timmy to my Tommy,” Dylan wrote. “All that is important is we say the same thing with a slight delay and whether we short the stalk market. To almost 30.”

Meanwhile, Cole shared a throwback photo.

“Happy birthday to Dylan Sprouse, you’ve never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you’re learning, and that’s okay,” the “Riverdale” actor joked. “This is a cursed photo from our youth, and a brief reminder that you and I have been hustling and exploiting every possible avenue of this industry since we were 8 months old. Lots of trial and error in success, love you very much.”

Dylan’s longtime girlfriend Barbara Palvin also shared her own shoutout.