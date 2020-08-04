Hilary Swank And ‘Away’ Cast On The Challenges Of Filming Netflix’s New Mars Mission Drama

Hilary Swank and the cast of upcoming Netflix drama “Away” appeared on Tuesday during a virtual session for the Television Critics Association.

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, “Away” is described as “a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way.”

The series focuses on American astronaut Emma Green (Swank) as she prepares to lead an international crew on the first manned mission to Mars. First, however, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) at a time when they need her the most.

“As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex,” the synopsis continues, adding, “sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.”

One of the most challenging aspects of filming, Swank revealed, was mimicking zero-gravity, which “takes a lot of effort and a lot of effort to make it look effortless.”

As she explained, the zero-gravity sequences had the actors “harnessed by the lower part of our hips, and they were acting as a pendulum. So we’d squeeze our glutes to move us forward, and then squeeze our abs to move us backwards. The whole time we’re squeezing these muscles so tight, trying not to talk funny. You naturally want to talk like you’re in slow motion, which people don’t do in zero gravity. It was, I think, for all of us a lot more challenging than we realized it would be.”

The preparation that went into achieving accuracy also took a lot of detailed effort.

“We worked so hard to make this feel as accurate as possible,” series writer and producer Jason Katims said. “We started designing that spaceship probably about nine or 10 months before we actually started shooting. Those spacesuits took us months and months to make those. We were basically, like, ‘We have to cast our actors so that we can fit them for the spacesuits.’”

“Away” premieres Friday, Sept. 4.