Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Struggle With Acne While Filming ‘Crossroads’ In 2002

Britney Spears may have been lighting up on screen in 2002’s “Crossroads”, but in reality, she was struggling with acne.

The singer, 38, opened up about her private struggles with acne on Instagram this week, sharing what worked for her skin.

“When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie… I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products,” she captioned a selfie. “It cleared up quickly.”

But she also warned fans to be “careful because prescribed products are very strong!”

But thankfully, her skin cleared up.

Now she gives “the sun credit for lifting my spirits and giving me a natural glow!”

Spears starred next to Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning in “Crossroads”.