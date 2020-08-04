Jonathan Cheban Shares Update Following Alleged Robbery, Thanks Fans For Support

By Aynslee Darmon.

Jonathan Cheban. Photo: CPImages
Jonathan Cheban is thankful for the support of his fans following an alleged robbery over the weekend.

The longtime friend of Kim Kardashian issued a statement addressing the incident, warning fans to “watch your back.”

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming concern for myself and family over the life-changing incident on Sunday night,” Cheban said in a statement obtained by People. “It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine. I left Manhattan for the suburbs and the crime is following.”

He added, “Lock your doors and watch your back! Keep your family safe!”

Cheban was with his mother and a friend in New Jersey when the group were held at gunpoint in the driveway. The reality star was robbed of his $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

Police say the incident involved “two male suspects who fled the scene on foot.”

This armed robbery incident occurred nearly four years after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris.

