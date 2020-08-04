‘Who’s The Boss’ Revival In The Works, Tony Danza And Alyssa Milano Onboard

With so many vintage TV series getting the revival treatment in recent years, fans can start to prepare themselves for another blast from the past as plans emerge to dust off “Who’s the Boss?”.

The ABC sitcom, which ran from 1984 until 1992, followed the exploits of retired pro baseball player Tony Micelli (Tony Danza) and his daughter Sam (Alyssa Milano) while he worked as a live-in housekeeper for a divorced advertising exec (Judith Light).

According to Deadline, Danza and Milano are already onboard the new series, which takes place 30 years after the original, and centres on Tony’s relationship with Sam, now a single mother who lives in the same house in which the series was set.

RELATED: Tony Danza And ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Cast Together Again For ‘EW’ Reunion

The comedy, reports Deadline, “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

The show’s other original cast members, Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) are said to be “supportive” of efforts to revive the sitcom, “and the hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show” (the other member of the “Who’s the Boss?” cast, Katherine Helmond, passed away last year).

RELATED: Tony Danza, Judith Light Dash Hopes Of A ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Reboot

The potential series will be shopped around, with the eventual buyer also offered the opportunity to licence all 196 episodes of the original series.

Danza and Milano each confirmed the news via Twitter.

Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss pic.twitter.com/LWQYStybMa — Tony Danza (@TonyDanza) August 4, 2020

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED!#WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! 😭 We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy. https://t.co/vhAM3OB21S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2020

Last year saw reports that Milano was spearheading a “Who’s the Boss” reboot, but Danza seemingly shot that down during a TV interview when he said, “I’ve never been a fan of reboots. We can’t reboot [‘Who’s The Boss?’] because we have no Katherine Helmond.”