Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Tony Okungbowa Reveals He Experienced ‘The Toxicity Of The Environment’

Longtime viewers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will recall that before Stephen “tWitch” Boss became the show’s resident DJ, that role was filled by Tony Okungbowa, who kept the music flowing from 2003–2006 and again from 2008–2013.

Okungbowa took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal he’s been receiving calls asking about his tenure on the show, and he took the opportunity “to address the time I spent there.”

As Okungbowa explained, “I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward,” he wrote.

Warner Bros. Television is currently conduction an investigation after numerous reports of a “toxic workplace environment” on the show, which is slated to return for its 18th season in September.

As that investigation continues, a source told ET that “there’s a very negative and fearful vibe from the staff” at the moment.

In its statement announcing the investigation, Warner Bros. claimed to “take the recent allegations around the show’s workplace culture very seriously,” adding that the company “and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”