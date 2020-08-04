Amanda Setton Taking Leave Of Absence From ‘General Hospital’

When “General Hospital” returns to the air with new episodes in the fall, don’t be surprised to see an actress playing Brook Lynn Quartermaine who isn’t Amanda Setton.

According to a report in Daytime Confidential, Setton will still be out on maternity leave when production on the long-running soap opera resumes.

As a result, her character will be recast temporarily; she will, however, return to step back into the role eventually.

RELATED: Kelly Monaco Temporarily Replaced On ‘General Hospital’ After Experiencing ‘Breathing Problem’

This isn’t the only recasting that “GH” has had to do; on Monday, it was revealed that Kelly Monaco is likewise temporarily off the show after experiencing breathing issues.

Monaco’s character, Sam McCall, will be temporarily played by “Passions” alum Lindsay Korman-Hartley.