‘Julie And The Phantoms’ Debuts New Socially Distanced Music Video Ahead Of Netflix Debut

“Julie and the Phantoms” will be making its way to Netflix in September, in which the titular teenager Julie (played by Madison Reyes) mysteriously encounters the ghosts of three hunky musicians who died in 1995, resulting in the creation of a supernatural musical supergroup.

In advance of the show’s premiere, Netflix unveiled a new music video for “Edge of Great”, one of the songs that will be featured in the upcoming series.

“High schooler Julie (Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again,” explains the series’ synopsis. “As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.”

The cast and producers spoke with members of the Television Critics Association on Tuesday in a virtual Q&A, with the series’ choreographer and exec producer Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical”, “The Descendants”) discussing the process of adapting the new show from a Brazilian series, “Julie e os Fantasmas”.

“We were given complete license to explore through the boundaries of what it was and to begin anew,” he said of not having to produce an exact copy of the original. “That’s what excited me. This was really a completely new exploration of the idea.”

When she landed the role of Julie, Reyes said she recognized the responsibility as a role model that came with the job.

“I definitely push myself to follow my dream more for my family and also for my little sister,” she said. “I wanted her to have someone she could look up to that looked like her and that she could have a connection with, whether it be my ethnicity or curly hair. It was about making sure that my sister had somebody that she could look up to. I wanted to be that role model for her. That was what motivated me to follow my dreams.”

The first season of “Julie and the Phantoms” debuts on Thursday, Sept. 10.