Seth Rogen Plans To Lean Into The Teenage Part In His Company’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot

Seth Rogen’s production company will be producing a revamped reboot of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” the one-time comic book that became a Saturday morning cartoon and, eventually, a mega-hit film franchise that spanning five decades.

While Rogen won’t be starring or directing, he will be imbuing the project with his vision for the characters, telling Collider that the new version will emphasize the “teenage” aspect of the “TMNT” crew.

“As a lifelong fan of ‘Ninja Turtles’, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ was always the part that stuck out to me the most,” Rogen said, “and as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us.”

Added Rogen: “I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as a kind of jumping off point for the film.”

In late June, Deadline reported that Nickelodeon is rebooting “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” for another big-screen adventure, partnering with Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for the all-CGI movie.

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humour and action that’s already an integral part of ‘TMNT’ is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” said Brian Robbins, president, kids & family for ViacomCBS. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”